Bali island begins to reopen after 3-month virus lockdown

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s resort island of Bali has partially reopened after a three-month virus lockdown. It will allow local people and stranded foreigners to resume public activities gradually before overseas arrivals resume in September. The island’s normally bustling beaches and streets emptied in early April except for special patrols to ensure health protocols to contain the coronavirus were observed. Authorities restricted public activities, closed the airport and shuttered shops, bars and many other places. Shuttered places will gradually reopen to locals and stranded foreigners. The island will open to Indonesians from other parts of the country on July 31 and new foreign arrivals on Sept. 11.