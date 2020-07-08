Global shares mixed as pandemic uncertainty squelches buying

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic saps the buying enthusiasm that recently has been pushing prices higher. Shares fell Wednesday in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in London. U.S. futures also were higher. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8% to finish at 22,438.65. Indexes fell in Australia and South Korea, but rose in China. Analysts say investors are prone to cash in on recent gains, given the current murky outlook. Bleak forecasts for the European economies have also dimmed recent optimism over reopenings of many economies from shutdowns to stem the pandemic.