Asia Today: Australian PM defends Melbourne lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a shutdown of the nation’s second-largest city is necessary and promised continuing financial support for businesses that fear they won’t survive a second lockdown. The Victoria state government says Melbourne and part of its surrounds will lock down for six weeks from Wednesday night because the rate of coronavirus spread was unsustainable. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says “I hope it isn’t for that long. I hope it’s for a shorter period as possible.” Morrison says Australia’s seven other states and territories would continue to relax pandemic restrictions. Victoria authorities announced another 134 cases in the latest 24 hours. In New Zealand, a politician has resigned after admitting he leaked the names of coronavirus patients to news media.