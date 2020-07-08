Asia Today: Australia state locks out people from virus spot

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state has closed its doors to people fleeing a second lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city. Queensland’s health minister says a number of people were willing to pay for their own 14-day hotel quarantine to be allowed to escape Melbourne and other parts of Victoria state. Victoria imposed a six-week shutdown on the city Wednesday night because of an expanding coronavirus outbreak. Anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous two weeks would be banned entry except for Queensland residents coming home and few other exceptions. Health Minister Steven Miles says, “We need to reserve hotel accommodation for people who need to be quarantined … so we will be much stricter.”