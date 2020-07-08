5 killed, 9 injured by wildfires in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that at least five people have been killed and another nine have been injured by wildfires raging in the country’s east. The wildfires triggered by extreme heat and fanned by strong winds have affected several villages and destroyed about 100 houses. The authorities said that more than 1,600 emergency workers have been deployed to combat the fires. They have been joined by 400 soldiers. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited the eastern region on Wednesday, promised that the government will offer a compensation of 300,000 hryvnias (about $11,000) to each family that lost a house.