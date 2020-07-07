 Skip to Content

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Surveillance video shows at least seven men restraining a Black teenager who later died at a youth facility in Michigan. The footage released to reporters Tuesday shows several of the men appearing to pull on and hold down 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks’ arms and legs while others sit or lay atop him because he threw a sandwich in the cafeteria. Authorities have said Fredericks went into cardiac arrest April 29 while being restrained. He died two days later. Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger represents Fredericks’ estate in a civil lawsuit that says the boy screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was restrained.

