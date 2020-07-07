Venice Film Festival forges ahead with reduced lineup

The show will go on for the Venice Film Festival in September, but with a few modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said Tuesday that they are forging ahead with plans for its 77th installment, which will include a slightly reduced number of films in the main competition as well as some outdoor and virtual screenings. If the schedule stays intact, it will be the first major film festival since COVID-19 essentially shut down the industry in mid-March. Festival director Alberto Barbera said in a statement that “a significant number of directors and actors will accompany films to the Lido.”