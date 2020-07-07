US hits Chinese officials with visa bans over Tibet access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is firing a new shot in its diplomatic war with China by imposing travel bans on Chinese officials it says are restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet. The visa restrictions limit or entirely eliminate their ability to travel to the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the restrictions Tuesday in a statement that accused China of systematically obstructing the travel of foreign diplomats, journalists and tourists to Tibet. Successive U.S. administrations have sought to press China to ease restrictions on foreigners’ travel to Tibet, where human rights activists say Beijing has engaged in a decades-long campaign to suppress local culture, the Buddhist religion and minorities.