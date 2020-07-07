University of California system names 1st Black president

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California system has named Dr. Michael Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become the first Black president in its 150-year history. A physician, Drake was unanimously approved Tuesday by the board of regents. Drake was chancellor at UC Irvine from 2005 to 2014. He then became president at The Ohio State University and retired from that position last month. Before UC Irvine, he served as vice chancellor for health affairs for the UC system. Drake enters the president’s office as budgets are being slashed and campus life is upended by the coronavirus pandemic.