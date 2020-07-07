Review finds many who work during rehab aren’t being paid

Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Many of the programs claim the work is treatment, often calling it “work therapy.” Labor experts call it illegal. For the first time, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has determined how widespread these programs have become, identifying at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that have required participants to work without pay.