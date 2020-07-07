Puerto Rico faces political turmoil as governor investigated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is facing the possibility of political turmoil as the U.S. territory’s governor welcomes an investigation into allegations she obstructed justice amid calls from the main opposition party for a legislative probe. The obstruction claim was leveled by the opposition Monday over Gov. Wanda Vázquez asking the island’s justice minister to resign Friday. Former justice secretary Dennise Longo said Tuesday that the governor and others are the targets of an investigation involving alleged mismanagement of emergency relief supplies. She says she referred the matter for investigation the same day she was asked to resign. The governor says she didn’t know about the probe and forced Longo out over purported interference in an unrelated federal probe into possible Medicaid fraud.