New at Saudi hajj: Bottled holy water, sterilized pebbles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for the 1,000 or so pilgrims that will be allowed to perform the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca later this month. The experience will be unlike any before. The pilgrims will only be able to drink holy water packaged in plastic bottles and pebbles for casting away evil that are usually picked up by pilgrims along hajj routes will be sterilized and bagged ahead of time. They will have to bring prayer rugs from home. The guidelines were announced on Monday as Saudi authorities prepare for the very limited hajj. The kingdom said 70% of pilgrims allowed to participate this year will be from among foreign residents of Saudi Arabia and 30% would be Saudi citizens.