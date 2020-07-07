NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing’s crew capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeing’s crew capsule following a pair of close calls during last year’s test flight. NASA officials said Tuesday they have now identified 80 corrective actions, mostly involving software, that must be done before the Starliner capsule launches again. During its space debut last December, the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and could not reach the International Space Station. Ground controllers barely had time to solve another software problem that could have destroyed the capsule at flight’s end. Boeing will repeat the flight later this year before attempting to launch astronauts next spring.