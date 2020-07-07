 Skip to Content

Man charged with murder claims defense against racist attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia highway says he fired in self-defense after her friends in a pickup truck yelled racial slurs and tried to run his car off the road. A judge in Statesboro postponed a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 21-year-old Marc Wilson. Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was fatally wounded in what police referred to as a possible drive-by-shooting. Wilson’s attorney says Wilson was legally defending himself against a racist attack by young white men in the same truck as the slain girl.

