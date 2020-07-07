Indian, Chinese soldiers move away from site of deadly clash

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian security officials say Indian and Chinese soldiers have backed away from the site of last month’s deadly clash in the Galwan Valley along their undemarcated border, a sign of the countries’ progress in disengaging from a months-long standoff. Satellite images show the two sides also appear to have dismantled recent construction on both the Indian and Chinese sides of the river valley high in the Karakoram mountains. However, face-offs elsewhere along the disputed border continue after a violent clash June 15 left 20 Indians soldiers dead.