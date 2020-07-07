Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

TOKYO (AP) — Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwater flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns as heavy rain and floods spread across the region, leaving at least 55 people dead and a dozen others missing. Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan’s southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. In Fukuoka, residents including a 2-month-old baby were rescued on boats by soldiers. Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather. About 3 million residents were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island.