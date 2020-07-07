Brazil corporations urge action on illegal logging in Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of Brazilian corporations are calling for a crackdown on illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest, expressing their concerns in a letter to the vice president, who heads the government’s council on that region. The letter sent Tuesday says the country’s business interests are being hurt by the “negative perception of Brazil’s image abroad in relation to socio-environmental issues in the Amazon.” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 with pledges to unlock the riches of the vast Amazon and has repeatedly opposed large territories being reserved for Indigenous peoples. Bolsonaro disputes that his government is not taking care of the rainforest. A government agency says deforestation grew 22% in the first five months of the year, compared to 2019.