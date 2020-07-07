Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics of such mobilizations have said that deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.