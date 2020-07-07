Asia Today: China’s university exam begins after virus delay

BEIJING (AP) — Almost 11 million students began taking China’s university entrance exam after a delay as the country worked to bring down coronavirus infections. The grueling two-day university entrance exam can be a key determinant of a student’s future and was pushed back weeks from its scheduled date. The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections, including proof of wellness, social distancing and the wearing of masks. Elsewhere in Asia, India’s death toll crossed 20,000 as the rates of deaths and new virus infections rise rapidly. And Australia’s second-largest city is going back under lockdown as cases rise.