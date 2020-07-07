 Skip to Content

A deeply divided Poland chooses a president in runoff vote

New
11:13 pm AP - National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two 48-year-old candidates are heading into a tight presidential runoff in Poland that is seen as an important test for populism in Europe. Sunday’s election comes after a bitter campaign that has exacerbated a conservative-liberal divide in the country. President Andrzej Duda, a nationalist and conservative who has made opposition to LGBT rights a key campaign theme, is seeking a second term. His challenger is liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who signed an LGBT tolerance declaration last year that triggered a backlash against gay rights in the mostly Catholic nation. They will face each other following a first round in late June that eliminated nine other candidates.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film