2 female firsts at the Supreme Court announce retirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the first-ever women to hold two prominent positions at the court are retiring. Pamela Talkin’s most public role in nearly two decades as the court’s marshal has been opening court sessions by announcing the justices’ entrance into the courtroom and banging a gavel before court begins. But her job included serving as the court’s general manager and chief security officer. Part of Christine Luchok Fallon’s job as the reporter of decisions was to oversee the writing of summaries of the justices’ opinions that begin each decision, turning lengthy legal explanations into a succinct few pages.