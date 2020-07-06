Hong Kong police granted sweeping powers under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — In implementing the national security law for Hong Kong, police will have sweeping authority that allows them to take actions, including conducting searches without a warrant, restricting suspects from leaving the city, and intercepting communications. Hong Kong’s government issued the details of Article 43 in the city’s national security law on Monday night. It outlines the measures that the police force can take to implement the legislation in the city. The details of the implementation rules come into effect Tuesday. The details were released after the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which oversees the legislation, convened its first meeting on Monday.