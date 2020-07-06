Trading halted in Portugal energy firm amid corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Lisbon stock exchange has suspended trading in Portugal’s national energy provider EDP and its international renewable energy division after media reports said a magistrate has suspended the CEOs of both companies amid a major corruption investigation. The stock exchange said in a statement Monday that trading was suspended pending the receipt of relevant market information. EDP is one of Portugal’s biggest companies, with significant interests in the U.S. renewable energy market and businesses in 19 countries on four continents. Its biggest shareholder is China Three Gorges, with about 21.5%, whose takeover bid last year failed.