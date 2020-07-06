Thermometers in hand, Dubai opens for tourists amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai is trumpeting the fact that it has reopened for tourism despite the coronavirus pandemic. The city-state wants to begin coaxing people back to its beaches and its cavernous shopping malls. But travel remains risky, with outbreaks hitting nations that Dubai relies on for tourists. By instilling the idea that Dubai is safe, authorities hope to fuel interest in the sheikhdom ahead of its crucial winter months for tourism. However, all that depends on controlling a virus that the United Arab Emirates as a whole continues to fight. Dubai is wagering it is ready — with thermometers, mandatory face masks and hand sanitizer.