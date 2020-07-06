 Skip to Content

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

9:17 am AP - National News

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities sat at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said oOne of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplanes of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far. 

