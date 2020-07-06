Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and as many as six other people may be missing in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene. A release from the sheriff’s office states that witnesses said they saw two planes colliding above the water, then crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay. Lt. Ryan Higgins says two bodies had been recovered from the planes. The victims have not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes. Investigators do not believe there are other survivors in the crash.