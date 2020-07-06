New this week: ‘Stateless,’ ‘Palm Springs,’ The Dalai Lama

This week’s new entertainment releases include the “Groundhog Day”-like film “Palm Springs” starring Andy Samberg stuck in a time loop on Hulu and the Cate Blanchett-backed six-part Netflix drama “Stateless,” set in an immigration detention center. If you’re more in a hammering mood, consider CBS’ “Tough as Nails,” a competition series in which regular Joes test their mental and physical prowess in job-site construction challenges. There’s also the first ever album release from The Dalai Lama — the 11-track “Inner World” features teachings and mantras — and reggae artist Shaggy is releasing his hit album “Hot Shot 2020.″