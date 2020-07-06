 Skip to Content

New this week: ‘Stateless,’ ‘Palm Springs,’ The Dalai Lama

New
10:49 am AP - National News

This week’s new entertainment releases include the “Groundhog Day”-like film “Palm Springs” starring Andy Samberg stuck in a time loop on Hulu and the Cate Blanchett-backed six-part Netflix drama “Stateless,” set in an immigration detention center. If you’re more in a hammering mood, consider CBS’ “Tough as Nails,” a competition series in which regular Joes test their mental and physical prowess in job-site construction challenges. There’s also the first ever album release from The Dalai Lama — the 11-track “Inner World” features teachings and mantras — and reggae artist Shaggy is releasing his hit album “Hot Shot 2020.″ 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film