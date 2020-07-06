 Skip to Content

Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens

1:01 am AP - National News

PARIS (AP) — The Mona Lisa is back in business. Paris’ Louvre Museum, which houses the world’s most famous portrait, has reopened after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. Just 7,000 visitors were expected on the reopening day Monday. That is a drastic plunge in numbers compared with before the pandemic, when the museum used to attract up to 50,000 visitors a day in the busiest summer months. Reservations and face masks are now required for visitors. About 70% of the giant museum, housing 30,000 works, is again accessible to visitors starved of art in lockdown.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film