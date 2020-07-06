 Skip to Content

Kenyans protest cop who allegedly killed man over sanitizer

7:40 am AP - National News

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents of a small town in western Kenya set fire to a police station and damaged several vehicles after a police officer allegedly killed a man over a dispute about hand sanitizer. It is the second time in two weeks that Kenyans have violently protested alleged police killings. According to a police report seen by The Associated Press, residents of Rioma in Kisii County stormed the local police station after an officer allegedly shot and killed a trader he accused of selling fake hand sanitizers. The report said that the officer who reportedly killed the trader has been arrested.

