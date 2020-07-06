 Skip to Content

Judge blocks auction of so-called Hawaiian princess’ things

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is blocking an auction of items belonging to a Native Hawaiian heiress some consider a princess. The judge says no one can auction or sell her belongings until a permanent conservator is named to manage Abigail Kawananakoa’s finances. Her foundation asked a judge to stop the auction. The foundation worries some of items appear culturally significant. Her $215-million fortune has been tied up in a legal battle since 2017, when her longtime lawyer argued a stroke left her impaired. Some consider her a princess because she’s related to the family that ruled the islands.  

