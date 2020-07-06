Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite, giving the country an additional tool in keeping tabs on threats against its security from across the region. The launch comes as Israel’s foreign minister hinted that it was behind a fire that damaged an Iranian nuclear site last week. The “Ofek 16” joins a fleet of Israeli spy satellites that have been launched over the past two decades. Officials did not identify specific threats but arch-enemy Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to develop nuclear weapons, is first among them.