Iraqi expert on armed groups shot dead in Baghdad

1:32 pm AP - National News

BAGHDAD (AP) — A leading Iraqi expert on the Islamic State and other militant groups has been shot dead in Baghdad after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias. Security officials say Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, was shot near his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad and pronounced dead at a hospital. Al-Hashimi was a respected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers. Weeks before his death, al-Hashimi had told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militia groups were targeting him. He was known to be critical of militia activity. 

Associated Press

