Germany spent over $1B to cover costs linked to US troops

4:25 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — The finance ministry in Berlin says that the German government has paid more than $1 billion over the past decade to cover costs related to the stationing of U.S. troops in Germany. The ministry provided the figures in reply to a query from an opposition lawmaker. The German government paid a total of 982.4 million euros ($1.1 billion) between 2010 and 2019, according to the finance ministry. Of that, 648.5 million euros went into construction work. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is ordering a major reduction in troop strength in Germany, from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. 

Associated Press

