 Skip to Content

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

New
9:41 pm AP - National News

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one. Police say Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators. They say he hit two people and sped away early Saturday. He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault. He is scheduled to be charged Wednesday.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film