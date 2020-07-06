 Skip to Content

Czech volunteers develop functioning lung ventilator in days

1:22 am AP - National News

PRAGUE (AP) — A group volunteers in the Czech Republic was working round the clock to prevent critical shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, something that happened in northern Italy. Led by Tomas Kapler, an IT expert who had nothing to do with lung ventilators before, a team of 30 developed a fully functional ventilator in just days. They secured the necessary finances through crowdfunding, approached a leading expert in the field with a request for help and gave him all possible support. Volunteer pilots delivered supplies while a company agreed to produce it. The crisis was contained in the Czech Republic, but the ventilator may save lives around the globe.   

Associated Press

