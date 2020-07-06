British Sprinter accuses London police of racial profiling

LONDON (AP) — British sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner have accused London police of racial profiling after officers stopped and searched the couple’s car. Williams and Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos are both Black and were stopped in their Mercedes on Saturday. The 26-year-old Williams says Metropolitan police “put out a fabricated report” about driving on the wrong side of the road. Video of the incident has circulated on social media. Police say nothing illegal was found and no arrests were made. Police say they reviewed footage and “are satisfied that there are no misconduct issues.”