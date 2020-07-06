Global stocks rise as investors look to economic data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have risen as investors shrug off worries about rising coronavirus cases in the United States, Australia and some other countries. London and Frankfurt are higher on Monday after strong gains in Asia, particularly China. Markets rose last week on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data despite some states reporting record new coronavirus infections. Economic data in Europe has also pointed toward a recovery in retail sales and car registrations. Markets have risen as some countries ease anti-virus measures and revive business activity, but forecasters warn the surge might be too early to be sustained by uncertain economic conditions.