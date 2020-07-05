1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a car drove onto a closed freeway and into a crowd of protesters, killing one person and critically injuring another. Twenty-four-year-old Summer Taylor of Seattle died in the evening at Harborview Medical Center. Officials say Taylor and Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, were hit by the car that barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning. Police say Dawit Kelete of Seattle drove the car around vehicles that were blocking I-5 and sped into the crowd about 1:40 a.m. Video taken at the scene by protesters showed people shouting “Car! Car!” before fleeing the roadway.