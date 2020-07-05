 Skip to Content

Sudan protesters remain camped in Darfur, seeking security

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state media says a government delegation has arrived in Central Darfur province for talks with hundreds of protesters camped outside a government building. The week-long protests are demanding the resignation of security officials in the province, as well as a halt to attacks by government-sanctioned armed groups. Sunday’s meeting sought to stem the latest challenge to Sudan’s transitional government. The country is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising last year. The joint civilian-military government is struggling to revive a battered economy and to end decades-long rebellions in some areas, including the western Darfur region.

