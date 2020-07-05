At least 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people wounded. At least four people were in critical condition following the shooting early Sunday in at Lavish Lounge Greenville. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said he didn’t know if any of the victims were deceased. No one was immediately taken into custody, but the sheriff’s office had “some suspect information.” The names and precise conditions of the victims weren’t immediately released. A Facebook post from the club said Foogiano was scheduled to perform Saturday night. A representative tells the AP the trap rapper is safe.