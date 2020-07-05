Mexican president says ex-oil chief has offered to talk

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the former head of Mexico’s state oil company has offered to talk about corruption at the company, known as Pemex. López Obrador said Sunday that Emilio Lozoya “has offered to talk,” adding “it is going to be very interesting for this man to tell how much money he received and how the money was distributed.” The investigations involve bribes paid by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and the 2015 purchase of a fertilizer plant by Pemex at an inflated price. Lozoya dropped his fight against extradition from Spain in June and agreed to return to Mexico.