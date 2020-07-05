Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

BEIJING (AP) — Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak. A notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said a seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, possibly causing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather. The official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday. The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on Dec. 18. It includes C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles. Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.