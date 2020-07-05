Death toll rises to 6 in Turkey fireworks factory explosion

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from a massive explosion in a fireworks factory in Turkey has increased to six. The governor of Sakarya in northwest Turkey announced two new deaths and said rescue teams were still searching for one more person after Friday’s explosion. The cause of the blast at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A manager and two supervisors were detained Saturday. The governor said Sunday that six people were still hospitalized from the explosion, including one person in critical condition. Some 114 people workers been treated and released.