Bald eagle trapped in Alaska tree rescued on 4th of July

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A wildlife official says a bird symbolizing America’s freedom had to be liberated on Independence Day after becoming stuck in a tree in Alaska. The Juneau Empire reported an adult, female bald eagle was hurt but conscious after being untangled from a spruce tree in Juneau. Kathy Benner of the Juneau Raptor Center says the bird was stuck in the tree in Ernest Gruening State Historical Park after a wire tethered its wing to a tree branch. The bird was taken to the Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka, which was expected to determine whether the eagle suffered a broken bone.