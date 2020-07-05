6-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday in the Bayview neighborhood. The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening. There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.