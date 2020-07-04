Sex workers lack food for taking HIV drugs during COVID-19

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads in Africa, it threatens those who earn their living on the streets, including sex workers with HIV. One sex worker in Rwanda says the country’s lockdown has taken away many of her customers, giving her less money to buy food. And when she doesn’t eat, the antiviral drugs she takes for HIV can bring on pain, weakness and nausea, or even make her pass out. “Yet it’s equally dangerous when you don’t take the drug,” she said. “You will die.” The challenges are seen elsewhere in Africa, which has the world’s highest burden of HIV.