Explosions rock 2 Somalia cities as 4 killed in Baidoa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Explosions have rocked two of Somalia’s largest cities. Officials say a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people. An official says the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded. No deaths have been reported in the Mogadishu explosion, but an official confirms people were wounded. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often targets the capital.