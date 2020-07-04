Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight. News outlets report the officer was met with gunfire after arriving at a Home Depot parking lot in Toledo. The fire chief said in a broadcast to the emergency radio network that the officer was Anthony Dia. Witnesses told reporters that police were called after a suspect came to the area and caused a disturbance, and the suspect later shot the officer. The police chief was expected to give an announcement on the shooting Saturday morning.