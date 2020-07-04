Judge extends hospitalization of truck attack plot suspect

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has extended the court-ordered hospitalization of a Maryland man deemed mentally unfit for trial on charges he planned an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said in a court filing Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the ability of federal Bureau of Prisons medical staff to evaluate Rondell Henry. Police arrested Henry in March 2019 after seeing him jump over a security fence at the National Harbor. Authorities said Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack like one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.