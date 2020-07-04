Heavy rain floods southern Japan; 2 dead, about 10 missing

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain in southern Japan has triggered flooding and mudslides, leaving at least two presumed dead, about 10 missing and dozens stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued. More than 75,000 residents in the southern prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima have been asked to evacuate following pounding rains overnight Saturday. NHK television footage showed large areas of Hitoyoshi town inundated in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River. Many cars were submerged up to their windows. Mudslides smashed into houses and floodwaters carried trunks from uprooted trees. Several people were standing atop a convenience store as they waited for rescuers. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says up to 10,000 troops are being mobilized.